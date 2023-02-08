War of Words: KL Rahul vs Steve Smith | IND vs AUS | Border-Gavaskar Trophy – Watch Video
Steve Smith put it aptly, saying a series win in India will be bigger than the Ashes
War of Words: India’s Test vice-captain KL Rahul feels with the quality in the Australian bowling line-up, reverse swing in the dry and abrasive conditions can play a huge role. Steve Smith revealed that his team is not over-thinking its plans with the “challenge” that Ravichandran Ashwin poses against them.
