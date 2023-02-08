Home

War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Vs Smriti Irani Inside Parliament – Watch Video

Smriti Irani chosen the term "magic," which was used by Mr. Gandhi to describe industrialist Gautam Adani's quick rise under the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule

Smriti Irani chosen the term “magic,” which was used by Mr. Gandhi to describe industrialist Gautam Adani’s quick rise under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) rule in his remarks in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said the person who was shown “magic” by the people of Amethi was taking jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as she accused the Gandhi family of failing to deliver on its developmental promises in the Lok Sabha constituency.