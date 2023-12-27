Top Trending Videos

Watch: 1,60,000 vehicles enter Shimla in 10 days amid Massive Festive Rush

Tourists continued to rush the hill state of Himachal Pradesh ahead of New Year 2024. Shimla’s SP informed that 1,60,000 ...

Updated: December 27, 2023 5:49 PM IST

By Video Desk

Tourists continued to rush the hill state of Himachal Pradesh ahead of New Year 2024. Shimla’s SP informed that 1,60,000 vehicles have entered Shimla in last 10 days. The roads, highways were jam-packed with vehicles and the rush is expected to increase till New Year.

