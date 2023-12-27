By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch: 1,60,000 vehicles enter Shimla in 10 days amid Massive Festive Rush
Tourists continued to rush the hill state of Himachal Pradesh ahead of New Year 2024. Shimla’s SP informed that 1,60,000 vehicles have entered Shimla in last 10 days. The roads, highways were jam-packed with vehicles and the rush is expected to increase till New Year.