Watch: 36 killed after bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda

At least 36 people died in a bus accident in the Assar region of Doda in Jammu & Kashmir on November 15. The injured were rushed to District Hospital Kishtwar and GMC Doda. Death toll in Doda bus accident rises to 36 with 19 injured. 25 bodies recovered so far. Further details are awaited. “The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing,” PM Modi tweeted. PM Modi also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased.