WATCH: 95 Year Old Man Plays Dhol At Functions To Earn a Living, Internet Is Emotional | Viral Video

Despite skeletal figure and evident weakness, the old man is seen entertaining people at the wedding function. This has caught attention of many people on social media.

Trending viral video: A video of a 95 year old man playing dhol at a function is going viral on social media. Despite skeletal figure and evident weakness, the old man is seen entertaining people at the wedding function. This has caught attention of many people on social media. Some want to help the old man, while others got emotional. The video has over 25 million views so far. Watch the whole clip here.

