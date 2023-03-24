Watch – Pakistanis heckle, interrupt discussion on Kashmir’s transformation at Washington DC’s Press Club – Watch Video
Pakistani activist hurled abuses at Kashmiri speakers and tried to interrupt them. A panel discussion on Kashmir’s transformation was held at the National Press Club in Washington.
A Pakistan activist was ‘thrown out’ of a peaceful conference that was organised in the US on March 23. During the conference, the Pakistani activist hurled abuses at Kashmiri speakers and tried to interrupt them. A panel discussion on Kashmir’s transformation was held at the National Press Club in Washington. The topic of the panel discussion was “Kashmir- From Turmoil to Transformation: perspectives from the ground”.
Mir Junaid, President of J&K Workers Party, and Touseef Raina, President of Municipal Council of Baramulla in J&K was present. A Pakistan activist present at the event started interrupting and abusing the panelists. As the situation worsened, security personnel kicked out Pakistan activist from the conference.
