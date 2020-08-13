Actor Aahna Kumra says that she feels bad for the star-kids because they are being targetted for being born into influential families that they are not responsible for. In an exclusive interview with the Zee Group, Aahna said that even though she feels bad for the star-kids, she agrees that the actors don’t get equal opportunities in the industry. “If there is a film that is being cast, I think there should be auditions for it and everyone must have a resume and showreel. People should see an actor’s work and then cast. That’s a fair way to go about it but that doesn’t happen here and it irks a lot of people,” Aahna said. Also Read - Gajraj Rao: I Would Love to Play Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Someday | Exclusive Interview

