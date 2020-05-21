There are n number of ways to cook a dosa but we bet we have the healthiest version of this South Indian delicacy for you. Dosa is a staple food in South India and in North India, it has now become a trendy part of usual breakfast. As part of our health-series this time, chef Jason D’Souza tells us the best twist to make your regular dosa more interesting and tastier. Also Read - Watch: How to Convert a Boring Common Dish Into a Tasty 'Bombay Potato With Olives' - Recipe

Our chef adds flax seeds and oatmeal to a normal rawa and rice flour dosa. While flax seeds work as the best source of anti-oxidant, therefore helping in weight loss, oatmeal is a wholesome protein food that keeps your tummy full and helps you cut down on the will to take in carbs when hungry. When you combine both these ingredients with some rawa (semolina) and regular onion and spices – you get a beautiful complete meal. It’s also super easy to make. All you need to do is mix all the ingredients and cook the dosa. Enjoy now! Also Read - Watch: This Beetroot Poriyal Recipe With a Spicy Twist Will Make You Proud of Your Cooking Skills