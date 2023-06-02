Home

WATCH: Aditi Rao Hydari Refuses To Pose With Rumored Boyfriend Siddharth, Says ‘Not Possible’ To Paps

Aditi and Siddharth were spotted at the Mumbai airport. However, when paps asked them to pose together, Aditi denied. Watch video.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari had been speculated to be dating for several weeks. Their relationship has never been verified in the public or on social media, but their birthday posts and reels together have had everyone guessing. They certainly look lovely together. Aditi and Siddharth were spotted at the Mumbai airport. They did not take a photo together as Aditi denied to pose with boyfriend for paps. Watch video

