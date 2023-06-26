WATCH: Air Hostess Offers Chocolates To MS Dhoni In Flight, His Priceless Reaction Will Win Your Heart – Watch V

Top Trending Videos

In the video, an air hostess was seen offering a box of chocolates with a letter to the former captain. His reaction is too priceless to be missed out. Watch video.

Published: June 26, 2023 10:43 AM IST

By Video Desk

Viral video of MS Dhoni on flight: A video of MS Dhoni from a recent flight he took is going insanely viral on social media. In the video, an air hostess was seen offering a box of chocolates with a letter to the former captain. MS Dhoni too a single packet of chocolate and returned the rest of the box to the air hostess. Watch the viral clip here.

