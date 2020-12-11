After a good response to the fourth instalment of the popular Housefull franchise, Sajid Nadiadwala has decided to revive the franchise with the fifth film. The director-producer plans to bring all the characters from the previous instalment for the 5th one which will mark the return of Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and many more to the franchise. So does this mean we are going to see Akshay and Deepika reuniting soon? Also Read - Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan Are a Desi Couple in New Still From Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re