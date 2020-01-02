Actor Ananya Panday is just a year old in Bollywood and has already grabbed all the young attention in the country. The actor is working on her third film currently – Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She has also begun her own social initiative called ‘So Positive’ through which she has started a campaign against social media bullying. Here, in this exclusive video with India.com, she talks about some fun secrets of her life.

Ananya reveals how she has to undergo surgery for gums after she fells off and hurt herself at a young age. The actor also talks about her favourite subjects and why she could never name her favourite colour because of a weird reason. Check out this video: