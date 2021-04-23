Fashion, Rustom and Kabir Singh actor Arjan Bajwa talks about struggles and his upcoming series ‘The Bestseller She Wrote’ which is based on the book by Ravi Subramanian. He will be seen opposite Shruti Haasan. The novel is a story about love, betrayal, and redemption. The story revolves around the protagonists – Aditya Kapoor (Arjan) who is a banker and a best-selling author. On the other hand, Shreya Kaushik (Shruti) is a student and wants to aspire to become a best-selling author. Also Read - Sonu Sood Leaves Us Speechless With His Royal Avatar As Sadashiv In Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika : The Queen Of Jhansi - View Pics

Arjan Bajwa says that all actors have a struggle period and everyone has gone through similar trials and tribulations. He says that all actors have a struggle period and everyone has gone through it. Also Read - Rustom movie review: Akshay Kumar in a class of his own in compelling courtroom drama

Watch for more in this interview. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's 'Rustom' Mesmerizes With New Song, 'Tere Sang Yaara'