By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri takes a jibe at Congress
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri fires salvos at Congress in Lok Sabha. He discussed the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 ...
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri fires salvos at Congress in Lok Sabha. He discussed the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 the Bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to Criminal Procedure, be taken into consideration.