Even after taking the COVID-19 situation into consideration, Bollywood has only itself to blame for the deeper hole it finds itself in than the other film industries the world over. After all, when your report card reads 1 blockbuster, 1 hit, 1 above average verdict, 2 average verdicts, 2 below average verdicts, 10 flops and 38 disasters, you need to start looking inward rather than outward.

Here’s hoping that 2021 sees much better results for Bollywood at the box-office.