Actor Boman Irani has been productive during the lockdown and has completed over 50 online screenwriting sessions in quarantine which aims to help aspiring writers. The popular actor started 'Spiral Bound' during the lockdown. Now over 75 people are attending the sessions every day. In his latest interview with india.com, Irani gets up, close and personal about how his lockdown went by and other important issues that concern the film industry.

He discusses the co-existence of OTT and cinema. And also why the industry is in need of good writers. He also shares his experience of venturing into Bollywood and how he was welcomed by other established actors at that time and didn't face bullying. He also recommends web-series that impressed him and how he was impressed by Sushmita Sen in Aarya. When asked who he would choose as a lockdown partner he chose quite a few which also includes Shah Rukh Khan. Watch the interview here: