An OTT platform liberates creative people because there are no extra pressures involved. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, in a special chat with the Zee group, said post-COVID-19 is the time where both OTT and big cinema are going to exist on an equal platform. Talking about his new film on Netflix – Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Kashyap maintained that the response he has received so far is totally overwhelming and it's another kind of freedom to realise that all he has to do now is to focus on the content. Watch the entire conversation here:

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is the story of a middle-class family. Saiyami's character, Sarita, is quite troubled with the mundane middle-class life she is leading but things start changing when she, quite surprisingly, keeps finding bundles of notes in her 'choked' drainage of the kitchen. However, the happiness is rather short-lived because soon the Prime Minister of Indian announces demonitisation and she finds herself in a fix. She has to now do something with all the money she has been getting from the clogged drainage of her kitchen. The film has received good reviews from the critics.