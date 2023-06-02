Watch: Congress Would Be Responding To Russia In Similar Way As BJP Did: Rahul Gandhi

Home

Rahul Gandhi in US: Responding to a question about how would Congress respond to the India-Russia relationship while addressing a press conference in Washington DC at the United States of America, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 1 said that Congress would be responding in a similar way as BJP did, therefore, their policy would be similar. He said, “I would respond (to Russia) similar to how BJP did. We (Congress) would be responding in a similar way. Because India has that sort of relationship with Russia and that can’t be denied. Our policy would be similar.”

