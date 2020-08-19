Actor Mahima Makwana is known for playing the lead roles in the daily soaps on Hindi television. However, now, she is seen playing the role of a girl stuck in sex trafficking in a new web-series called Flesh which also features Swara Bhasker in the lead. In an interview with India.com, she talks about getting out of her comfort zone and exploring a new medium away from the usual drama of a daily soap. The actor says that it was liberating, challenging and also quite sensitive because Flesh introduced her to a gruesome world that actually exists around. Watch the entire interview here: Also Read - Watch: Zareen Khan on Why Her Film is Not Releasing on OTT, And Her YouTube Channel