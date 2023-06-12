ZEE Sites

WATCH: Doggie’s Cute Antics Will Make You Say “Awww”, Adorable Video Will Melt Your Hearts

A video of a cute dog sitting on a scooty is going viral on internet. The way it puts it's hand under it's jaw is too cute to handle. The doggo takes all the attention of the young ladies around him with it's cute antics.

Published: June 12, 2023 9:22 AM IST

By Video Desk

Dog viral video: Everyday we see several cute videos surfacing online. Now, an another adorable video is doing rounds on internet. A video of a cute dog sitting on a scooty is going viral on internet. The way it puts it’s hand under it’s jaw is too cute to handle. The doggo takes all the attention of the young ladies around him with it’s cute antics. The video has garnered over 2.4 million views so far

