Watch: Elderly Couple Lip-Syncs On Lata Mangeshkar’s Song, Cute Video Will Melt Your Hearts

In the video, the women enthusiastically lip-syncs & then her husband joins her to lip-sync on the beautiful track. The viral video has over 3.6 million views.

Published: May 23, 2023 12:06 PM IST

By Video Desk

Elderly Couple Lip-Syncs On Lata Mangeshkar’s Song: An elderly couple lip-syncs on Lata Mangeshkar’s songs “Zindagi Ki Na Toote Laadi”. The women enthusiastically lip-syncs & then her husband joins her to lip-sync on the beautiful track. The viral video has over 3.6 million views. People all over social media are loving this cute couple’s video. Watch

