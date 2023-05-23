Home

Video Gallery

Watch: Elderly Couple Lip-Syncs On Lata Mangeshkar’s Song, Cute Video Will Melt Your Hearts

Watch: Elderly Couple Lip-Syncs On Lata Mangeshkar’s Song, Cute Video Will Melt Your Hearts

In the video, the women enthusiastically lip-syncs & then her husband joins her to lip-sync on the beautiful track. The viral video has over 3.6 million views.

Elderly Couple Lip-Syncs On Lata Mangeshkar’s Song: An elderly couple lip-syncs on Lata Mangeshkar’s songs “Zindagi Ki Na Toote Laadi”. The women enthusiastically lip-syncs & then her husband joins her to lip-sync on the beautiful track. The viral video has over 3.6 million views. People all over social media are loving this cute couple’s video. Watch

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.