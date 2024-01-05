Home

Watch: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Chotigam area of the Shopian district on January 05. The encounter was still underway and Army, CRPF and J&K Police personnel were present on the spot.

