Watch: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Chotigam area of the Shopian district on January ...

Updated: January 5, 2024 4:55 PM IST

By Video Desk

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Chotigam area of the Shopian district on January 05. The encounter was still underway and Army, CRPF and J&K Police personnel were present on the spot.

