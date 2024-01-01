By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch: First Bhasma aarti of the year performed at Ujjain Mahakal temple
First ‘bhasm aarti’ of 2024 was performed at MP’s Ujjain Mahakal Temple on January 01. Devotees in large numbers thronged the temple to begin their new year with blessing of the almighty.