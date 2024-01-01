Top Trending Videos

Watch: First Bhasma aarti of the year performed at Ujjain Mahakal temple

Updated: January 1, 2024 11:26 PM IST

By Video Desk

First ‘bhasm aarti’ of 2024 was performed at MP’s Ujjain Mahakal Temple on January 01. Devotees in large numbers thronged the temple to begin their new year with blessing of the almighty.

