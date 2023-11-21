Home

Watch: First visuals of the workers stuck inside collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel

The rescue teams at the Uttarkashi collapsed tunnel site tried to establish contact with the trapped workers. In a major development, the first video of the workers trapped inside the tunnel has finally emerged. The video was captured by an Endoscopy Camera which was sent inside the rubble. Six-inch pipeline was used to send food items to the stranded workers.