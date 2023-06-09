By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
WATCH: Foreigner Grooves To Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan’s Song Tere Vaaste, Netizens Are Impressed | Viral Video
People have filled his comment section praising hid killing dance moves. The video has garnered over 1 million views so far. Watch video.
Viral Video: A video of a foreigner grooving to Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s song Tere Vaastey is going viral on social media. His dance moves have stunned the audience. People have filled his comment section praising hid killing dance moves. The video has garnered over 1 million views so far. Watch video.