WATCH: Foreigner Grooves To Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan’s Song Tere Vaaste, Netizens Are Impressed | Viral Video

People have filled his comment section praising hid killing dance moves. The video has garnered over 1 million views so far. Watch video. 

Published: June 9, 2023 8:55 AM IST

By Video Desk

Viral Video: A video of a foreigner grooving to Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s song Tere Vaastey is going viral on social media. His dance moves have stunned the audience. People have filled his comment section praising hid killing dance moves. The video has garnered over 1 million views so far. Watch video.

