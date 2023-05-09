ZEE Sites

WATCH: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Arrested Outside Islamabad High Court

Imran's arrest took place at a time when he had recently made serious allegations against Major General Faisal Naseer, an officer of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. Watch video.

Published: May 9, 2023 3:49 PM IST

By Video Desk

Imran Khan arrested; Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been arrested. He has been arrested by Pak Rangers. Imran’s arrest took place at a time when he had recently made serious allegations against Major General Faisal Naseer, an officer of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. Watch video to know more. 

