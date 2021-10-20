Apple supplier Foxconn Unveils three new EV Vehicle. Foxconn is the world largest electronic manufacturer and apple iphone supplier. Foxconn has Unveiled three electric vehicle prototypes. This includes two sedans and an EV Bus. The Model C recreational vehicle, Model E sedan and Model T electric bus. These EV will be manufactured under the Foxtron brand in collaboration with Taiwan’s Yulon Motor. Model T is projected to become an actual model from 2022. Model C is projected to be available by 2023. Model C is 4.64 meters long with wheelbase of 2.86 meters. It offers comfortable seating for 6-7 people and enough of storage space. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km in 3.8 seconds with 700km of range. Model E has a personal mobile device which can be connected to the car and transform the car into a dedicated mobile office. It will also have a smart feature such as face recognition door opening, smart windows and user interface. Model E delivers power output of 750 horsepower. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km in 2.8 seconds with range of 750km. Model T is a stylish EV bus. During the test it has completed 200,000km in more than 1000 hours. Model T battery can withstand temperature of up to 400 degrees. Model T can speed up to 120km per hour.