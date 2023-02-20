Top Trending Videos

WATCH: Girl Dragged By Hair For Declining 47-Year-Old’s Marriage Proposal

16-year-old girl attacked and dragged by her hair on a busy road in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The incident came to light when a video of the incident went viral on a social media. The 47-year-old accused has been arrested following the incident.

Updated: February 20, 2023 10:50 AM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

Published Date: February 20, 2023 10:49 AM IST

Updated Date: February 20, 2023 10:50 AM IST