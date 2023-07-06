Top Trending Videos

Viral Video: Group Of Kanwariyas Dance Their Heart Out Inside Delhi Metro | WATCH

A group of Kanwariyas dance and sing their inside Delhi metro. The 13 second clip is going viral on social media.

Published: July 6, 2023 8:50 AM IST

By Video Desk

Viral Delhi metro video: Several Delhi metro videos have been doing rounds on internet, and once again one such video is going viral on social media. A 13-second video shows a group of kanwariyas playing music and dancing inside Delhi metro. The video is now going insanely viral on social media. Watch this clip.

