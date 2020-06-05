Searching for a new recipe that you can instantly cook, easily serve and have it on the go? Well, your quest ends here, as we bring to you an absolutely new healthy snack recipe that you can instantly make within five minutes and take it with you on those busy days when you are handling many things together in a morning. Also Read - Watch Hummus Recipe: How to Make Tastiest Chickpea Chutney at Home in Just 1 Minute

This easy oatmeal recipe is both healthy and super exotic. All you need to do is to boil some oats for about three minutes, add honey as they are being boiled, take them out in a bowl and add the dry fruits as you like. Here, we have chosen berries and some seeds and pistachios, but you can add the nuts of your choice. You are set and done! Also Read - Watch Breakfast Recipe: Easy Pancake For Days When You Are Running Short of Time