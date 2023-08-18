Home

Video Gallery

Watch: Heart Warm Video Of Virat Kohli Wins As He Invites Fan To Capture Picture Together

Watch: Heart Warm Video Of Virat Kohli Wins As He Invites Fan To Capture Picture Together

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular sportspersons in the world. He enjoys an immense fan following in India and fans can go to any extent to meet or have a glimpse of their hero. Virat also never upsets his fans. In a recent incident when Virat Kohli was out in Mumbai, a fan approached him and asked for a picture from some distance. The star cricketer personally called up the fan and took a picture with him



Virat Kohli is one of the most popular sportspersons in the world. He enjoys an immense fan following in India and fans can go to any extent to meet or have a glimpse of their hero. Virat also never upsets his fans. In a recent incident when Virat Kohli was out in Mumbai, a fan approached him and asked for a picture from some distance. The star cricketer personally called up the fan and took a picture with him

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.