Actor Hina Khan shared the trailer of her upcoming film Hacked on Monday and it instantly became one of the most-watched videos on YouTube. Hina could be seen as the protagonist in the film, a working woman who gets trapped by a teenager in the game of revenge, cyberspace crime and a lot of unexpected drama. The trailer was appreciated for both Hina’s performance and its storyline. The cast of the film includes Rohan Shah who plays the role of a 19-year-old criminal who stalks so dangerously it’s almost unbelievable. The film is directed by Vikram Bhatt and hits the screens on January 31.