Watch: Historic photo session on the last day in Parliament, one MP falls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha Chairman and other Parliamentarians gather for the joint photo session ahead of today's Parliament Session. BJP MP Narhari Amin fainted during the group photo session of Parliamentarians.

