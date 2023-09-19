By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch: Historic photo session on the last day in Parliament, one MP falls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha Chairman and other Parliamentarians gather for the joint photo session ahead of today's Parliament Session. BJP MP Narhari Amin fainted during the group photo session of Parliamentarians.
