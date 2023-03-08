Home

Watch: Holi Celebrations At The Dwarkadhish Temple In Mathura

Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan are popular worldwide. Here are eventful and colourful Holi celebrations in one of the most happening yet religious places in India.

In this video, watch colourful celebrations of Dwarkadhish temple in Mathura. Holi is celebrated across India but the festivities in Mathura and Vrindavan are popular worldwide. Here are eventful and colourful Holi celebrations in one of the most happening yet religious places in India.