Watch: Holi Celebrations At The Dwarkadhish Temple In Mathura

Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan are popular worldwide. Here are eventful and colourful Holi celebrations in one of the most happening yet religious places in India.

Published: March 8, 2023 12:52 PM IST

By Harshit Mehta | Edited by Harshit Mehta

In this video, watch colourful celebrations of Dwarkadhish temple in Mathura. Holi is celebrated across India but the festivities in Mathura and Vrindavan are popular worldwide. Here are eventful and colourful Holi celebrations in one of the most happening yet religious places in India.

