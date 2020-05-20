Potato is one vegetable that doesn’t require any introduction in any culture all across the world. As common as this vegetable is, there are a plethora of ways to cook it and present it with various flavours and added vegetables in every culture and region. In India, while potato goes with almost every other vegetable, when it’s cooked in the typical Bombay style, it is sure to impress everyone at the table. Also Read - Watch: This Beetroot Poriyal Recipe With a Spicy Twist Will Make You Proud of Your Cooking Skills

Here, in our latest food recipe series, chef Jason D'Souza cooks his version of the famous Bombay Potato with a striking twist of some beautiful Mediterranean olives. You can enjoy this healthy and tasty dish with anything – a chapati, rice, puri, or a kachori. All you need is a few boiled potatoes and olives to go along with some basic spices that will be present in your kitchen already.