Hummus is just another form of your basic chutney, it's just made of different ingredients and is not as spicy as others are expected to be. It's made from chickpea, sesame seeds, and basic spices in your kitchen. All you need to do is to boil some chickpeas and blend them well with some sesame seeds and spices at home. Garnish with a pinch of cumin powder, coriander leaves and a little bit of olive oil. Relish!