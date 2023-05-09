WATCH: Imran Khan Arrested, Former PM Dragged And Arrested By Pak Rangers – Watch Video

ZEE Sites

A video has been released from the Twitter handle of Imran Khan's party PTI. The party claims that Imran Khan's lawyer was badly injured in the court premises. watch video

Published: May 9, 2023 5:04 PM IST

By Video Desk

Imran Khan Arrested: Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan has been arrested in a corruption case. Islamabad Police has told that Imran has been arrested in the Kadir Trust case. A video has been released from the Twitter handle of Imran Khan’s party PTI. The party claims that Imran Khan’s lawyer was badly injured in the court premises. Watch video

