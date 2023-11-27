Home

WATCH: Is Praful Parekh Not Heroic Enough? Khichdi 2 Actor Rajeev Mehta Speaks – Exclusive

Khichdi 2 actor Rajeev Mehta aka Praful Parekh opened up about his non-heroic character on screen exclusively with India.com - WATCH

The Parekh family returned with the Khichdi franchise after a 13-year hiatus on the big screens. The ensemble cast of Khichdi, including JD Majethia as Himanshu, Rajeev Mehta as Praful, Vandana Pathak as Jaishree, Supriya Pathak as Hansa, Anang Desai as Bapuji, and Kirti Kulhari as Parminder in Mission Paanthukistan. During the promotion of their film, Rajeev Mehta spoke exclusively to india.com about his on-screen comic character Praful Parekh. When asked if he feels his role in Khichdi is NOT heroic enough, he said, “Heroic qualities, heroic requirements nahi hai mere mein aisa laga tha, jab ek ladki ne mujhe naa bola tha (sic).”

Aatish Kapadia is the writer, and director of Khichdi 2 while it is being produced by Jamnadas Majethia (JD). The entertaining Khichdi 2 teaser, which is being released globally by Zee Studios and Hatsoff Productions, guarantees a family hit and nothing less.

