Watch: Italy PM Georgia Meloni shares light moment with PM Modi at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit being held in the national capital.

