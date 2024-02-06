Watch: Jaya Bachchan and Jagdeep Dhankar’s heated argument in RS, Bachchan loses cool

Top Trending Videos

A heated exchange was witnessed in Rajya Sabha on February 05. Samajwadi Party MP and actor Jaya Bachchan lost her ...

Updated: February 6, 2024 12:48 PM IST

By Video Desk

A heated exchange was witnessed in Rajya Sabha on February 05. Samajwadi Party MP and actor Jaya Bachchan lost her calm. She said to Chairman Dhankhar, “We’re not school children.” A question was skipped during the Question Hour in the Upper House and Congress MP Deepender Hooda protested against it. That is when Jaya Bachchan raised her voice and questioned why did the question was skipped.

