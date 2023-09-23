Watch: Justin Trudeau reiterates allegations against India

Home

India-Canada diplomatic relations are on a brink of collapse after Trudeau’s allegations against India. He alleged India’s involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudeau claimed of having “credible allegations of potential link between agents of India in killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar”. During Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy’s visit to Canada, Trudeau was asked when will he provide evidence to India about his allegations. Trudeau raised his voice for Hardeep Singh Nijjar who is on the wanted list of NIA. A senior Indian diplomat was expelled by Canadian government and in retaliation, India did the same. Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a Gurudwara in Canada’s Surrey in June 2023.

