"Main violent person hun by nature," says Kangana Ranaut who is known as one of the most fearless and badass actresses of Bollywood. She says she is not someone who follows Gandhigiri but a woman who would always follow the ideology of 'tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi duga…' The actress is playing the role of a spy in her movie Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai, also starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta alongside her.

Kangana says no hero in Bollywood has done the kind of action that she has done in this film. Watch this interview for a no-holds-barred conversation with a Dhaakad actress – Kangana Ranaut as she speaks on life, politics, struggle, ideologies and desh ke muddein. Here's the second part of the interview: