Watch: Katrina Kaif Gets Brutally Trolled For Not Wearing Jacket Properly, Netizens Say, ‘What’s The Point Of Wearing Jacket’

Netizens are not liking the way Katrina is wearing her jacket and they are trolling her brutally. Watch video.

Published: May 18, 2023 4:08 PM IST

By Video Desk

Katrina Kaif trolled: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has a huge fan following. Her fans like her every act, but this time due to one mistake of the actress, she is being trolled fiercely. People are not able to understand Katrina’s style this time. Katrina is seen wearing a jacket at the airport in summer. Netizens are not liking the way Katrina is wearing her jacket and they are trolling her. Watch video. 

