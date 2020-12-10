In an exclusive interview with India.com, Kiara Advani and her co-stars Mallika Dua and Aditya Seal talk about the movie Indoo Ki Jawani. Kiara speaks about her meteoric rise in a short time. Aditya addresses the issue of nepotism and how it did not bother him even one bit. The actors spoke about how it is a feel good film, which people need after a depressing year. The cast is very upbeat about the movie. Also Read - Heelein Toot Gayi Out: Kiara Advani is Shopaholic, Aditya Seal, Guru Randhawa Try To Impress Her