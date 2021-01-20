TV actor Kritika Kamra has been making headlines after making her digital debut with Tandav. The actor in her recent interview with India.com revealed how she landed up in this role. She also shared her experience shooting for the show and working with Saif Ali Khan, Gauahar Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Zeeshan Ayub and others. Kritika also talked about her TV show, Kitni Mohabbat Hai. She spoke about the risks she took in her career by shifting from TV to Bollywood and now web. Also Read - ‘Take Their Heads Off’! Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Restricted For Allegedly Inciting Violence