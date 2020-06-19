Actor Cyrus Sahukar turns chef with his new web show The Missing Apron. He talks about the show which helps to instill confidence in those who worry about not being able to cook. He also talks about his upcoming movie Kadakh which stars Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin. He also talked about Mental health, the pressure of being productive, and staying positive during such difficult times. He also commented on SSR passing away he said nobody knows what he was going through and people shouldn’t reach a judgment. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Remembering Chhichhore Star Through This EXCLUSIVE Video Which Will Leave You in Tears