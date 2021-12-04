The Little kid’s Video Of Getting His Prosthetic Arm Fitted Is Melting Hearts On Twitter : A video of a little boy has gone viral because of his cute smile. This video shows a little boy getting his prosthetic arm fitted. After his arm got fitted, he has a huge smile on his face. The boy is sitting on a wheelchair and getting his prosthetic arm fitted. The boy was seen sitting patiently throughout the procedure and closely observed the doctor. The video was posted on twitter by Amazing Post. This video has already got 5 lakh views. A user also commented ‘’Great to see the big smile on this little lad’s face.’’Also Read - Mysterious Lights Seen in Sky Over North India Leave People Puzzled, Here's What It Was | Watch