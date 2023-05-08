Home

Video Gallery

Watch: Mamta Banerjee’s Workouts On Treadmill With Her Pet Dog, Video Goes Viral On Internet

Watch: Mamta Banerjee’s Workouts On Treadmill With Her Pet Dog, Video Goes Viral On Internet

A video of Mamta Banerjee is going viral. Mamta Banerjee is seen doing workout on treadmill with her pet dog. She shared this video on her official Instagram

Mamta Banerjee viral video: West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee is a health conscious woman. She has repeatedly said this a lot of times. Now a video of Mamta Banerjee is going viral. Mamta Banerjee is seen doing workout on treadmill with her pet dog. She shared this video on her official Instagram handle. The netizens are giving different reactions on the video posted by the CM. Watch video.