WATCH: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing On Stage At a Wedding

Man Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing: A man died of a heart attack while dancing on the stage at a wedding in Dongargarh of Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh. The man is identified as Dilip Raouzkar who is an employee of the electrical department. He was a resident of the Balod district of Chhattisgarh. The incident took place on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 when the man suffered a heart attack while dancing at his niece’s wedding. The incident was caught on camera.