WATCH: Man Hits Traffic Policeman Repeatedly, Video Sparks Outrage Among People

The viral video shows a man in a white shirt hitting a traffic policeman repeatedly while another man in a blue shirt tries to intervene.

Published: June 30, 2023 12:39 PM IST

By Video Desk

Viral Video: A video is doing rounds on social media in which a man can be seen  physically assaulting traffic cop on duty. The viral video shows a man in a white shirt hitting a traffic policeman repeatedly while another man in a blue shirt tries to intervene. This incident has left people angry and outraged. Watch the viral clip here.

