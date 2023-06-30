Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
WATCH: Man Hits Traffic Policeman Repeatedly, Video Sparks Outrage Among People
The viral video shows a man in a white shirt hitting a traffic policeman repeatedly while another man in a blue shirt tries to intervene.
Viral Video: A video is doing rounds on social media in which a man can be seen physically assaulting traffic cop on duty. The viral video shows a man in a white shirt hitting a traffic policeman repeatedly while another man in a blue shirt tries to intervene. This incident has left people angry and outraged. Watch the viral clip here.
